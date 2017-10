LONDON, Jul 30 (Reuters) - South Korea beat Russia 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic women's badminton doubles Group a. China and South Korea lead the Olympic women's Badminton doubles group a round with 2 points. Results Table Jung Kyung-Eun/Kim Ha-Na (Korea) beat Valerya Sorokina/Nina Vislova (Russia) 23-21 and 21-18 (Editing by David Cutler)