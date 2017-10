LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - China beat Japan 2-0 in the Women's badminton doubles Group D match at Wembley Arena in London on Monday. China leads the Olympic women's Badminton doubles Group D round with 2 points. Results Tian Qing/Zhao Yunlei (China) beat Miyuki Maeda/Satoko Suetsuna (Japan) 21-16 21-17 (Editing by Alistair Smout)