Olympics-Denmark beat China 2-0 in the women's badminton doubles Group D - results
July 31, 2012 / 10:32 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Denmark beat China 2-0 in the women's badminton doubles Group D - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Denmark beat China 2-0 at Wembley
Arena in London in match of the Olympic women's badminton
doubles Group D at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    China and Denmark lead the Olympic women's badminton doubles
Group D round with 2 points.
    Japan is third with 1 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
    Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Christinna Pedersen (Denmark) beat
2-Tian Qing/Zhao Yunlei (China) 22-20 21-12 

    STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
1. Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark)             3 2 0 1 5 3 2   
2. Tian Q/Zhao Y L (China)             3 2 0 1 4 2 2   
3. Maeda/Suetsuna (Japan)              2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
4. Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) 2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
    
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Maeda/Suetsuna (Japan) v Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China)
(1315) London

