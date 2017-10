LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tian Qing and Zhao Yunlei of China won the Olympic women's badminton doubles gold medal on Saturday. Mizuki Fujii and Reika Kakiiwa of Japan won the silver. Results Table 2-Tian Qing/Zhao Yunlei (China) beat 4-Mizuki Fujii/Reika Kakiiwa (Japan) 21-10 25-23