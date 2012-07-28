Olympics-South Korea's Bae Youn-Joo beat Malaysia's Jing Yi Tee in women's Badminton

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's Bae Youn-Joo beat Malaysia's Jing Yi Tee 2-1 at Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic women's Badminton singles Group B at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. South Korea's Bae Youn-Joo leads the Olympic women's Badminton singles Group B round with 1 point. Results Table Bae Youn-Joo (Korea) beat Jing Yi Tee (Malaysia) 16-21 21-15 21-12 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Bae Youn-Joo (Korea) 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 2. Agnese Allegrini (Italy) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Jing Yi Tee (Malaysia) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Agnese Allegrini (Italy) v Jing Yi Tee (Malaysia) (1954) London