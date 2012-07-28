FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-South Korea's Bae Youn-Joo beat Malaysia's Jing Yi Tee in women's Badminton
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-South Korea's Bae Youn-Joo beat Malaysia's Jing Yi Tee in women's Badminton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's Bae Youn-Joo beat
Malaysia's Jing Yi Tee 2-1 at Wembley Arena in London in the
Olympic women's Badminton singles Group B at the 2012 London
Games on Saturday.
    South Korea's Bae Youn-Joo leads the Olympic women's
Badminton singles Group B round with 1 point.
    
 Results Table
 
 Bae Youn-Joo (Korea) beat Jing Yi Tee (Malaysia) 16-21 21-15
21-12 
 STANDINGS 
                            P W D L F A Pts 
1. Bae Youn-Joo (Korea)     1 1 0 0 2 1 1   
2. Agnese Allegrini (Italy) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3. Jing Yi Tee (Malaysia)   1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
 MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Agnese Allegrini (Italy) v Jing Yi Tee (Malaysia) (1954) London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
