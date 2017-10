LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Jie Yao beat Lithuania's Akvile Stapusaityte 2-0 at the Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic women's badminton singles Group F at the 2012 London Games on Sunday. Yao Jie (Netherlands) beat Akvile Stapusaityte (Lithuania) 21-16 and 21-7. (Editing by David Cutler)