LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Ireland's Chloe Magee leads the Olympic women's badminton singles Group I round with 1 point. France's Hongyan Pi is currently second with 0 points. Results Table Chloe Magee (Ireland) beat Hadia Hosny (Egypt) 21-17 21-6 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Chloe Magee (Ireland) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 2. Hongyan Pi (France) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Hadia Hosny (Egypt) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Hongyan Pi(France) v Hadia Hosny (Egypt) (1952) London