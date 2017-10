LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - India's Saina Nehwal beat Denmark's Tine Baun 2-0 in a match of the Olympic women's badminton singles quarter-finals on Thursday. Results Table 4-Saina Nehwal (India) beat 5-Tine Baun (Denmark) 21-15 22-20 1-Wang Yihan (China) beat 7-Cheng Shao-chieh (Taiwan) 21-14 21-11 3-Li Xuerui (China) beat Yip Pui-yin (Hong Kong) 21-12 22-20 2-Wang Xin (China) beat 9-Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) 17-21 21-18 21-14