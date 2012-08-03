UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Li in all-China final in women's singles

* Top seed Wang crushes India’s gold hope

* China’s Li beats compatriot Wang Xin in other semi-final (Adds second semi-final result, details)

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China’s Li Xuerui secured an all-China final in the women’s badminton singles by defeating second-seeded compatriot Wang Xin 22-20 21-18 at the London Olympic Games on Friday.

Li will meet top seed Wang Yihan, who earlier defeated India’s Saina Nehwal 21-13 21-13.

The final will be played on Saturday. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clare Fallon/Mark Meadows)