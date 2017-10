LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's Li Xuerui beat China's Wang Xin 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic women's badminton singles semi-finals at the 2012 London Games on Friday. Results Table 3-Li Xuerui (China) beat 2-Wang Xin (China) 22-20 21-18 1-Wang Yihan (China) beat 4-Saina Nehwal (India) 21-13 21-13