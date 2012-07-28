FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Indonesia beat India 2-0 in the mixed Badminton doubles Group C
July 28, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Indonesia beat India 2-0 in the mixed Badminton doubles Group C

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia beat India 2-0 at
Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic mixed Badminton doubles
Group C at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Indonesia leads the Olympic mixed Badminton doubles Group C
with 1 point.
    
 Results Table
 
 3-Tantowi Akhmad/Liliyana Natsir (Indonesia) beat Diju
Valiyaveetil/Jwala Gutta (India) 21-16 21-12 
 STANDINGS 
                                  P W D L F A Pts 
1. Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia)      1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Lee Y D/Ha J E (Korea)         0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
2. Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
4. Valiyaveetil/Gutta (India)     1 0 0 1 0 2 0
    
 SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia) v Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark)
(0807)  
 Lee Y D/Ha J E (Korea)    v Valiyaveetil/Gutta (India)    
(1205)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
