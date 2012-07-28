Olympics-Indonesia beat India 2-0 in the mixed Badminton doubles Group C

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia beat India 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic mixed Badminton doubles Group C at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Indonesia leads the Olympic mixed Badminton doubles Group C with 1 point. Results Table 3-Tantowi Akhmad/Liliyana Natsir (Indonesia) beat Diju Valiyaveetil/Jwala Gutta (India) 21-16 21-12 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 2. Lee Y D/Ha J E (Korea) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Valiyaveetil/Gutta (India) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia) v Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) (0807) Lee Y D/Ha J E (Korea) v Valiyaveetil/Gutta (India) (1205)