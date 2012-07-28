FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Russia beat Britain 2-1 in mixed badminton doubles
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Russia beat Britain 2-1 in mixed badminton doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Russia beat Britain 2-1 at
Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic mixed badminton doubles
Group A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Russia leads the Olympic mixed Badminton doubles group a
round with 1 point.
 
 Results Table
 
 Aleksandr Nikolaenko/Valerya Sorokina (Russia) beat Chris
 Adcock/Imogen Bankier (Britain) 14-21 21-9 21-18 
 STANDINGS 
                                     P W D L F A Pts 
1. A. Nikolaenko/Sorokina (Russia)   1 1 0 0 2 1 1   
2. Zhang N/Zhao Y L (China)          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
2. Fuchs/Michels (Germany)           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
4. C. Adcock/Bankier (Great Britain) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Zhang N/Zhao Y L (China) v Fuchs/Michels (Germany) (1730)
London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
