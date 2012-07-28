Olympics-Russia beat Britain 2-1 in mixed badminton doubles

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Russia beat Britain 2-1 at Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic mixed badminton doubles Group A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Russia leads the Olympic mixed Badminton doubles group a round with 1 point. Results Table Aleksandr Nikolaenko/Valerya Sorokina (Russia) beat Chris Adcock/Imogen Bankier (Britain) 14-21 21-9 21-18 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. A. Nikolaenko/Sorokina (Russia) 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 2. Zhang N/Zhao Y L (China) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Fuchs/Michels (Germany) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. C. Adcock/Bankier (Great Britain) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Zhang N/Zhao Y L (China) v Fuchs/Michels (Germany) (1730) London