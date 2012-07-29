FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-China beat Russia 2-0 in group A badminton mixed doubles
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-China beat Russia 2-0 in group A badminton mixed doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ju -    LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - China beat Russia 2-0 in
the Olympic badminton mixed doubles group A match at the 2012
London Games on Sunday.

Results 
 
1-Zhang Nan/Zhao Yunlei (China) beat Aleksandr
Nikolaenko/Valerya Sorokina (Russia) 21-9 21-18        
Michael Fuchs/Birgit Michels (Germany) beat Chris Adcock/Imogen
Bankier (Britain) 11-21 21-17 21-14 
    
    STANDINGS 
                                     P W D L F A Pts 
1. Zhang N/Zhao Y L (China)          2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Fuchs/Michels (Germany)           2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
2. A. Nikolaenko/Sorokina (Russia)   2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
4. C. Adcock/Bankier (Great Britain) 2 0 0 2 2 4 0   
    
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)  
A. Nikolaenko/Sorokina (Russia) v Fuchs/Michels (Germany) (1730)
London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.