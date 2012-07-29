Olympics-China beat Russia 2-0 in group A badminton mixed doubles

Ju - LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - China beat Russia 2-0 in the Olympic badminton mixed doubles group A match at the 2012 London Games on Sunday. Results 1-Zhang Nan/Zhao Yunlei (China) beat Aleksandr Nikolaenko/Valerya Sorokina (Russia) 21-9 21-18 Michael Fuchs/Birgit Michels (Germany) beat Chris Adcock/Imogen Bankier (Britain) 11-21 21-17 21-14 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Zhang N/Zhao Y L (China) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2 2. Fuchs/Michels (Germany) 2 1 0 1 2 3 1 2. A. Nikolaenko/Sorokina (Russia) 2 1 0 1 2 3 1 4. C. Adcock/Bankier (Great Britain) 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) A. Nikolaenko/Sorokina (Russia) v Fuchs/Michels (Germany) (1730) London