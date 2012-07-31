FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Mixed badminton doubles Group D results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Mixed badminton doubles Group D results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Thailand beat Malaysia 2-0 at
Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic mixed badminton doubles
Group D at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    China lead the Olympic mixed badminton doubles Group D with
2 points.
    Thailand is currently second with 2 points and Taiwan is
third with 1 point after the most recent match.
 
 Results Table:
 
 Sudket Prapakamol/Saralee Thungthongkam (Thailand) beat Peng 
Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (Malaysia) 21-16 21-15 
 STANDINGS 
                                        P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Xu C/Ma J (China)                   2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
 2. Prapakamol/Thungthongkam (Thailand) 3 2 0 1 4 2 2   
 3. Chen H L/Cheng W H (Chinese Taipei) 2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
 4. P.S. Chan/L.Y. Goh (Malaysia)       3 0 0 3 1 6 0   
 
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Xu C/Ma J (China) v Chen H L/Cheng W H (Chinese Taipei) (1915)
London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.