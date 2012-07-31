Olympics-Mixed badminton doubles Group D results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Thailand beat Malaysia 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic mixed badminton doubles Group D at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday. China lead the Olympic mixed badminton doubles Group D with 2 points. Thailand is currently second with 2 points and Taiwan is third with 1 point after the most recent match. Results Table: Sudket Prapakamol/Saralee Thungthongkam (Thailand) beat Peng Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (Malaysia) 21-16 21-15 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Xu C/Ma J (China) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2 2. Prapakamol/Thungthongkam (Thailand) 3 2 0 1 4 2 2 3. Chen H L/Cheng W H (Chinese Taipei) 2 1 0 1 2 3 1 4. P.S. Chan/L.Y. Goh (Malaysia) 3 0 0 3 1 6 0 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Xu C/Ma J (China) v Chen H L/Cheng W H (Chinese Taipei) (1915) London