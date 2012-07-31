Olympics-South Korea beat India in badminton mixed doubles Group C - results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - South Korea beat India 2-0 at Wembley Arena in the Olympic mixed badminton doubles Group C at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday. Denmark and Indonesia lead the Olympic mixed badminton doubles Group C round with 2 points each. South Korea is third with 1 point. Results Table Lee Yong-Dae/Ha Jung-Eun (Korea) beat Diju Valiyaveetil/Jwala Gutta (India) 21-15 21-15 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2 1. Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2 3. Lee Y D/Ha J E (Korea) 3 1 0 2 2 4 1 4. Valiyaveetil/Gutta (India) 3 0 0 3 0 6 0 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia) v Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) (1730) London