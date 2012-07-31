FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-South Korea beat India in badminton mixed doubles Group C - results
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-South Korea beat India in badminton mixed doubles Group C - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - South Korea beat India 2-0 at
Wembley Arena in the Olympic mixed badminton doubles Group C at
the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    Denmark and Indonesia lead the Olympic mixed badminton
doubles Group C round with 2 points each. South Korea is third
with 1 point. 
 
 Results Table
 
 Lee Yong-Dae/Ha Jung-Eun (Korea) beat Diju Valiyaveetil/Jwala
Gutta (India) 21-15 21-15 
 
 STANDINGS 
 
                                  P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
 1. Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia)      2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
 3. Lee Y D/Ha J E (Korea)         3 1 0 2 2 4 1   
 4. Valiyaveetil/Gutta (India)     3 0 0 3 0 6 0  
  
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia) v Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark)
(1730) London

