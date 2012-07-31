Olympics-Badminton mixed doubles Group C results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia beat Denmark 2-0 in a badminton mixed doubles Group C match on Tuesday. Results Table 3-Tantowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (Indonesia) beat Thomas Laybourn/Kamilla Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 24-22 21-16 Lee Yong-Dae/Ha Jung-Eun (South Korea) beat Diju V/Jwala Gutta (India) 21-15 21-15 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Ahmad/Natsir (Indonesia) 3 3 0 0 6 0 3 2. Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 3 2 0 1 4 2 2 3. Lee Y D/Ha J E (Korea) 3 1 0 2 2 4 1 4. V/Gutta (India) 3 0 0 3 0 6 0