Olympics-Badminton mixed doubles Group C results
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Badminton mixed doubles Group C results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia beat Denmark 2-0 in a
badminton mixed doubles Group C match on Tuesday.

 Results Table
 
 3-Tantowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (Indonesia) beat Thomas
Laybourn/Kamilla Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 24-22 21-16
     
 Lee Yong-Dae/Ha Jung-Eun (South Korea) beat Diju V/Jwala Gutta
(India) 21-15 21-15
     
 STANDINGS 
                                   P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Ahmad/Natsir (Indonesia)       3 3 0 0 6 0 3   
 2. Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 3 2 0 1 4 2 2   
 3. Lee Y D/Ha J E (Korea)         3 1 0 2 2 4 1   
 4. V/Gutta (India)                3 0 0 3 0 6 0

