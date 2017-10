LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Denmark won the Olympic bronze medal in the mixed badminton doubles at the 2012 London Games on Friday. Denmark beat Indonesia 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London. Results Table 4-Joachim Fischer Nielsen/Christinna Pedersen (Denmark) beat 3-Tantowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (Indonesia) 21-12 21-12