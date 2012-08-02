FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-IOC says asks NOCs to probe badminton coaches
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-IOC says asks NOCs to probe badminton coaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has asked the national delegations of China, South Korea and Indonesia to investigate the role of their coaches in a match-throwing scandal that has sullied the reputation of the badminton tournament and led to the disqualification of eight players.

“We want to see a positive result for the sport in the Olympics. And now we make sure they (the three national Olympic committees) also consider the entourage, to make sure it is not just the athletes who are punished for this. They are looking into this,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said at briefing on Thursday.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.