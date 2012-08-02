Olympics-IOC says asks NOCs to probe badminton coaches

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has asked the national delegations of China, South Korea and Indonesia to investigate the role of their coaches in a match-throwing scandal that has sullied the reputation of the badminton tournament and led to the disqualification of eight players.

“We want to see a positive result for the sport in the Olympics. And now we make sure they (the three national Olympic committees) also consider the entourage, to make sure it is not just the athletes who are punished for this. They are looking into this,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said at briefing on Thursday.