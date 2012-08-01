FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Eight women badminton players DQ'd, but not expelled from Games - IOC
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 1, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Eight women badminton players DQ'd, but not expelled from Games - IOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with names, detail)

LONDON (Reuters) - Eight women badminton players were on Wednesday disqualified by the sport’s federation from the Olympic competition, but have not been expelled from the London Games, the International Olympic Committee said.

The women, from China, Indonesia and South Korea, had been charged with deliberately losing group stage contests to secure an easier draw through the Olympic tournament.

The players involved were China’s world champions Wang Xiaoli and Yu Yang, Indonesia’s Greysia Polii and Meiliana Jauhari and two South Korean pairs - Jung Kyung-eun and Kim Ha-na, and Ha Jung-eun and Kim Min-jung.

Spectators at the Wembley Arena shouted abuse and jeered at the players on Tuesday night as matches descended into farce, with the teams deliberately spraying shots and duffing serves into the net to concede points. (Editing by Ossian Shine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.