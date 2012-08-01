FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Badminton-India lodges protest over Japan 'throwing'
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 1, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Badminton-India lodges protest over Japan 'throwing'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - India’s badminton team has lodged a protest against the Japan team for “wanting to lose” a women’s Olympic doubles match against Taiwanese opponents after India’s pair failed to qualify for the knockout rounds, India’s coach said on Wednesday.

“We put in an appeal protest this morning and the BWF (Badminton World Federation) has come back saying they didn’t find any bias or anything beyond the ordinary in the matches. We’ve filed an appeal to review that decision,” Pullella Gobi Chand told the Olympic news service.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.