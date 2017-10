BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinese officials have told their Olympic badminton team leader and disgraced players to make a public apology following the deliberate throwing of matches during the London Games, Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

The players disqualified from the Games on Wednesday were China’s top-seeded duo Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli, South Korean pairs Jung Kyung-eun and Kim Ha-na, and Ha Jung-eun and Kim Min-jung, plus Greysia Polii and Meiliana Jauhari of Indonesia.