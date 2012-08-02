FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADVISORY-Australian Jackson's scoring record story withdrawn
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012

ADVISORY-Australian Jackson's scoring record story withdrawn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Please be advised that the story on Australia’s women’s basketball captain Lauren Jackson becoming the leading Olympics points scorer is wrong and is withdrawn.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) issued a statement on Wednesday saying: ”...there was a duplicate of the Brazilian former player Janeth Arcain in FIBA’s database.

“Accordingly, Janeth Arcain’s Olympic points total is 535, making her the current all-time women’s Olympic scoring record holder. She leads Lauren Jackson, currently second with 497 points.” STORY_NUMBER: L6E8J1LLJ STORY_DATE: 01/08/2012 STORY_TIME: 1721 GMT

