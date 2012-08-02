Olympics-Basketball-France gain upper hand over Lithuania

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - France seized the upper hand in a battle for positioning in the men’s Olympic basketball tournament with a pivotal 82-74 victory over Lithuania to improve to 2-1 on Thursday with two games left in the preliminary round.

A suffocating French defence limited the world championship bronze medallists to nine points in the third quarter to erase a 43-39 deficit and take a 59-52 lead.

Lithuania could only add two more points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter as France roared to a comfortable lead.

“In the third quarter we were everywhere,” Nicolas Batum told reporters.

Tony Parker made 9-of-14 shots in scoring 27 points. Batum scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

“Tony Parker took over in the second half and we tried to fight back to cut the lead but unfortunately, we couldn‘t,” said Lithuania coach Kleiza Kemzura.

The result gave France a strong chance to finish second in Group A and probably relegated Lithuania (1-2) to fourth place, which would put them up against the top seed in Group B in the quarters.

”Great, I feel great,“ said France captain Boris Diaw. ”That’s what we needed, a couple of wins to get to the quarter-final round. We were feeling confident after winning against Argentina, but the pressure was on us.

“We played all in and that’s what was good. We played from the first minute to the last minute. It felt great.”

Lithuania were led by 18 points from Martynas Pocius, who missed only two of six three-point attempt, while the rest of the team was 2-of-15 from beyond the arc.

Australia took their first positive step after hard-fought losses to Spain and Brazil by beating China 81-61 in a clash that could put them on the road to claiming the fourth quarter-finals spot from Group B.

Guard Patrick Mills led Australia with 20 points, while David Andersen contributed 17 points.

The game between the winless teams hinged on Australia’s use of three players to stymie China’s scoring threat, Yi Jianlian, who was limited to just seven shots and 13 points.

Yi hurt his right knee in a collision on the court and was helped off at the end of the game. China coach Bob Donewald Jr. said he was not sure about the extent of Yi’s injury.

Wang Shipeng led China with 21 points.