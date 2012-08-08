Olympics-Basketball-Russia beat Lithuania to reach semi-finals

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia made the most out of their size advantage to beat Lithuania 83-74 and advance to the semi-finals of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday.

Lithuania, plagued by periods of ice-cold shooting, battled back from a 13-point deficit late in the third quarter with an 11-2 run that made it 54-50 going into the fourth quarter.

A three-pointer by Rimantas Kaukenas made it a one-point game at 54-53 before the Russians recovered with center Timofey Mozgov and veteran forward Andrei Kirilenko leading the way.

Kirilenko led Russia with 19 points and Mozgov scored 17, most of them coming on dunks and put-backs from under the basket.

Kaukenas scored 19 points to lead Lithuania, who made one last push to close within five points at 74-69 with two minutes left before Russia secured victory from the foul line.

Russia will play either France or Spain in Friday’s semi-finals, where the winners will advance to the gold medal game and the losers will settle for a game for the bronze.