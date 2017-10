LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil beat Australia 75-71 in their Olympic men's basketball Group B match at the 2012 London Games on Sunday. Results Table STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. Brazil 1 1 0 75 71 2 2. Australia 1 0 1 71 75 1 3. Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Britain 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. China 0 0 0 0 0 0 SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Spain v China (1545) Russia v Britain (1900)