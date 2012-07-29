Olympics-Men's basketball Group B results

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia leads the Olympic men's basketball Group B round with 2 points. Spain is second with 2 points and Brazil is third with 2 points after the most recent match. Results Table Russia 95 Britain 75 Spain 97 China 81 Brazil 75 Australia 71 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. Russia 1 1 0 95 75 2 2. Spain 1 1 0 97 81 2 3. Brazil 1 1 0 75 71 2 4. Australia 1 0 1 71 75 1 5. China 1 0 1 81 97 1 6. Britain 1 0 1 75 95 1 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) China v Russia (0800) Australia v Spain (1015) Britain v Brazil (1545)