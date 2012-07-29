FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's basketball Group B results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's basketball Group B results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia leads the Olympic men's
basketball Group B round with 2 points. Spain is second with 2
points and Brazil is third with 2 points after the most recent
match.
    
 Results Table
 
 Russia 95 Britain   75  
 Spain  97 China     81  
 Brazil 75 Australia 71  

 STANDINGS 
              P W L F  A  Pts 
 1. Russia    1 1 0 95 75 2   
 2. Spain     1 1 0 97 81 2   
 3. Brazil    1 1 0 75 71 2   
 4. Australia 1 0 1 71 75 1   
 5. China     1 0 1 81 97 1   
 6. Britain   1 0 1 75 95 1  
     
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
 China     v Russia (0800)  
 Australia v Spain  (1015)  
 Britain   v Brazil (1545)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.