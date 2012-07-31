FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Russia beat China in men's basketball Group B - results
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Russia beat China in men's basketball Group B - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Russia beat China 73-54 in a
men's basketball Group B match.
    Russia leads the Olympic men's basketball Group B round with
4 points.
    Spain is currently second with 2 points and Brazil is third
with 2 points after the most recent match.
    
 
 Results Table
 
 China 54 Russia 73  
 STANDINGS 
 
              P W L F   A   Pts 
 1. Russia    2 2 0 168 129 4   
 2. Spain     1 1 0 97  81  2   
 3. Brazil    1 1 0 75  71  2   
 4. China     2 0 2 135 170 2   
 5. Australia 1 0 1 71  75  1   
 6. Britain   1 0 1 75  95  1   
 
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Australia v Spain  (1015)  
 Britain   v Brazil (1545)

