Olympics-Russia beat China in men's basketball Group B - results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Russia beat China 73-54 in a men's basketball Group B match. Russia leads the Olympic men's basketball Group B round with 4 points. Spain is currently second with 2 points and Brazil is third with 2 points after the most recent match. Results Table China 54 Russia 73 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. Russia 2 2 0 168 129 4 2. Spain 1 1 0 97 81 2 3. Brazil 1 1 0 75 71 2 4. China 2 0 2 135 170 2 5. Australia 1 0 1 71 75 1 6. Britain 1 0 1 75 95 1 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Australia v Spain (1015) Britain v Brazil (1545)