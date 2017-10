LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Spain beat Australia 82-70 in a men's basketball Group B game. They are now level on points with Russia in a tie for the group lead. Results Table Australia 70 Spain 82 China 54 Russia 73 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. Russia 2 2 0 168 129 4 2. Spain 2 2 0 179 151 4 3. Brazil 1 1 0 75 71 2 4. Australia 2 0 2 141 157 2 5. China 2 0 2 135 170 2 6. Britain 1 0 1 75 95 1