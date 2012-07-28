FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-France beats Brazil 73-58 in women's Basketball group b
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-France beats Brazil 73-58 in women's Basketball group b

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - France beat Brazil 73-58 at the
Basketball Arena in London in match 5 of the Olympic women's
Basketball group b at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    France leads the Olympic women's Basketball group b round
with 2 points. Russia is currently second with 2 points and
Canada is third with 1 points after the most recent match.

Results Table
 
Brazil 58 France 73  
Canada 53 Russia 58  
STANDINGS 
              P W L F  A  Pts 
1.  France    1 1 0 73 58 2   
2.  Russia    1 1 0 58 53 2   
3.  Canada    1 0 1 53 58 1   
4.  Brazil    1 0 1 58 73 1   
5.  Britain   0 0 0 0  0  0   
5=. Australia 0 0 0 0  0  0   
SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Australia v Britain (2115) London 

 (Editing By Todd Eastham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
