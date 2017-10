LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Turkey beat Croatia in the Olympic women's basketball Group A on Sunday. The United States, Turkey, China and Czech Republic will go through to the next round. Results Table Croatia 65 Turkey 70 China 66 U.S. 114 Angola 47 Czech Republic 82 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. U.S. 5 5 0 462 279 10 2. Turkey 5 4 1 343 316 9 3. China 5 3 2 346 363 8 4. Czech Republic 5 2 3 346 332 7 5. Croatia 5 1 4 324 379 6 6. Angola 5 0 5 243 395 5