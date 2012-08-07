Olympics-Basketball-Australian women beat China, set up U.S. rematch

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Australian women’s basketball team defeated China 75-60 on Tuesday to set up a semi-final showdown against a U.S. team that beat them in the gold medal game at the last three Olympics.

Australia, who lost the previous three gold medal games by an average of 20 points, will meet the United States one round earlier in London after the defending Olympic champions advanced with a 91-48 win over Canada in their quarter-final.

Center Liz Cambage led Australia with 17 points, while Lauren Jackson added 12 points to move past Brazilian Janeth Arcain as the all-time Olympic women’s scoring leader with 536 career points.

Ma Zengyu was China’s top scorer with 15 points.

After leading 36-35 at halftime, China stayed close through the third quarter, trailing by just 55-52 going into the last quarter of play before Australia pulled away.

The result represented a step forward for China, who had lost to Australia 90-56 in the semi-finals at the 2008 Beijing Games and by 91-58 to them at the 2010 world championships.

The other two women’s quarter-finals have France (5-0) going against the Czech Republic (2-3), and Turkey (4-1) facing Russia (3-2). (Editing by Frank Pingue)