FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-China beat Czech Republic in women's basketball Group A
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-China beat Czech Republic in women's basketball Group A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - China beat Czech Republic 66-57
at the Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's
basketball Group A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    China leads the Olympic women's Basketball Group A round
with 2 points.
    Czech Republic is currently second with 1 point.
 Results Table
 
 China 66 Czech Republic 57  
 STANDINGS 
                   P W L F  A  Pts 
1.  China          1 1 0 66 57 2   
2.  Czech Republic 1 0 1 57 66 1   
3.  Turkey         0 0 0 0  0  0   
3=. Croatia        0 0 0 0  0  0   
3=. U.S.           0 0 0 0  0  0   
3=. Angola         0 0 0 0  0  0   
 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Turkey v Angola  (1330)  
 U.S.   v Croatia (1545)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.