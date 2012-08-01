FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-France beat Canada 64-60 in women's basketball Group B - result
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 1, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-France beat Canada 64-60 in women's basketball Group B - result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - France beat Canada 64-60 at the
Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's basketball
Group B at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
    France leads the Olympic women's basketball Group B round
with 6 points.
    Russia is currently second with 4 points and Canada is third
with 4 points.
    
 Results Table
 Canada 60 France 64
    
 STANDINGS 
              P W L F   A   Pts 
 1. France    3 3 0 211 188 6   
 2. Russia    2 2 0 127 112 4   
 3. Canada    3 1 2 186 187 4   
 4. Australia 2 1 1 144 132 3   
 5. Britain   2 0 2 123 147 2   
 6. Brazil    2 0 2 117 142 2   
 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Australia v Brazil (1330)  
 Britain   v Russia (1545)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.