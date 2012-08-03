FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Croatia beat Angola in the women's basketball Group A - result
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Croatia beat Angola in the women's basketball Group A - result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Croatia beat Angola 75-56 at the
Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's basketball
Group A on Friday.
    The United States leads the Olympic women's basketball group
a with 6 points.
    China is currently second with 6 points and Turkey is third
with 5 points after the most recent match.

 Results Table
 
Angola 56 Croatia 75  

    STANDINGS 
                  P W L F   A   Pts 
1. U.S.           3 3 0 260 152 6   
2. China          3 3 0 225 167 6   
3. Turkey         3 2 1 191 196 5   
4. Croatia        4 1 3 259 309 5   
5. Czech Republic 3 1 2 203 197 4   
6. Angola         4 0 4 196 313 4   

    FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Turkey         v China (1545)  
Czech Republic v U.S.  (2115)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.