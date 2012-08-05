FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-France beat Russia in the women's basketball Group B - results
#Olympics News
August 5, 2012

Olympics-France beat Russia in the women's basketball Group B - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - France beat Russia 65-54 at the
Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's basketball
Group B at the 2012 London Games on Sunday.
    France leads the Olympic women's basketball group b with 10
points.
    Russia is currently second with 8 points and Australia is
third with 7 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
France 65 Russia 54  

    STANDINGS 
             P W L F   A   Pts 
1. France    5 5 0 356 319 10  
2. Russia    5 3 2 314 308 8   
3. Australia 4 3 1 281 259 7   
4. Canada    4 2 2 265 260 6   
5. Britain   4 0 4 261 294 4   
6. Brazil    4 0 4 251 288 4   

    SUNDAY, AUGUST 5 FIXTURES (GMT)
Canada  v Australia (1330)  
Britain v Brazil    (2115)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
