LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russia beat Turkey 66-63 in an Olympic women's basketball quarter-finals match on Tuesday. Results Table Russia beat Turkey 66-63 (23-16, 11-12, 17-23, 15-12) Australia beat China 75-60 (22-16, 13-20, 20-16, 20-8) U.S. beat Canada 91-48 (19-8, 23-13, 26-10, 23-17)