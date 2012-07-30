Olympics-Basketball-France upset Australia in overtime thriller

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The French women’s basketball team produced a stunning overtime upset of three-times silver medallists Australia on Monday in a wildly entertaining game in the Olympic tournament.

The 74-70 victory for France marked the first Olympic defeat for Australia against a team other the United States since 1996 and gave the winners a 2-0 record in preliminary play while dropping the losers to 1-1.

“It was a big, big victory because it was against a big team like Australia,” French captain Celine Dumerc told reporters. “It was not a target for us at the beginning of the tournament but we played with desire and energy to get the win.”

The tightly played contest had a thrilling moment that went in Australia’s favour at the end of regulation time.

After France had taken a 65-62 lead with three seconds left in the game, Australian Belinda Snell heaved up a miracle shot from beyond the midcourt line that went through the hoop with no time left on the clock to send the game into overtime.

“I screamed for it (the ball) and I threw it up there,” Snell said about her sensational game-tying shot.

France led by as many as 13 points in the game and Australia led by as much as eight but the final minutes produced nail-biting drama.

“Whoa. That’s basketball as we like to play it,” France’s Isabelle Yacoubou said. “There were some mistakes. There were some amazing shots.”

Emilie Gomis, who ignited the French attack with 14 points over the first five minutes of the second half, led France with 22 points and Dumerc contributed 13.

Suzy Batkovic led the way with 17 points for Australia, who were hurt by having both Lauren Jackson and Elizabeth Cambage foul out.

Australian captain Jackson scored 13 points in just under 26 minutes on the court, while Cambage had 12 in less than 22 minutes.

“As a spectacle for the fans it was a great game, but for us it was a bit of a shame,” said Jackson.

Dumerc said it was too soon for France to dream they could top Group B for a favourable position in the quarter-finals.

“We started greatly with two wins against teams that are on our level or even better than us,” the captain said after the rousing win that followed an opening 73-58 victory over Brazil.

“But we still have three games to play before we can even think if we can top the group.” (Additional reporting by Romain Brunet; Editing by Alison Wildey)