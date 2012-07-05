FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Bulls forward Deng named in British squad
July 5, 2012 / 10:57 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Bulls forward Deng named in British squad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Bulls forward Luol Deng, who became the first Briton to feature in an NBA All-Star Game in February, has been named in Britain’s London Olympic basketball squad.

“Having someone like Luol Deng in our team... just goes to show there is no limit to what the future generation can aspire to,” chef de mission Andy Hunt told the British Olympic Association website (www.teamgb.com) on Thursday.

”The home support at the basketball arena in the Olympic Park will create the kind of atmosphere that will get the best out of our athletes.

“This is a chance for our basketball players to raise the profile of this exciting and high-tempo sport and inspire youngsters across the UK to take up the sport,” Hunt added.

Kieron Achara, Robert Archibald, Eric Boateng, Dan Clark, Joel Freeland, Kyle Johnson, Andrew Lawrence, Mike Lenzly, Pops Mensa-Bonsu, Nate Reinking and Andrew Sullivan were also chosen in a 12-man squad.

It is only the second time Britain will be represented in basketball at the Olympics, and the first time since the Games were last hosted in London in 1948.

The Olympics start on July 27. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John O‘Brien)

