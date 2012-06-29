Olympics-Heat's Bosh withdraws from U.S. consideration

June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Olympic basketball team lost another prospective player on Friday when Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh said he would not go to London due to the abdominal injury that sidelined him in the NBA playoffs.

Bosh missed nine games during the playoffs but returned to help Miami defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games to claim the National Basketball Association title.

“I am extremely disappointed to say that due to injury I cannot represent my country in the 2012 Olympics in London,” Bosh said in a statement.

“The abdominal injury I suffered in Game One of the Eastern Conference semi-finals is not fully healed.”

Bosh’s decision came one day after team mate Dwyane Wade announced he would be missing next month’s Olympics to undergo knee surgery.

With Wade and Bosh out of consideration, there are 16 players left for 12 spots on the U.S. team, down from an initial pool of 20.

Other candidates who have withdrawn due to injury include Derrick Rose of the Chicago Bulls and Dwight Howard of the Orlando Magic.

One member of the NBA champion Heat remains on the national team roster, three-times league Most Valuable Player and NBA Finals MVP LeBron James.

The U.S. Olympic training camp opens next week in Las Vegas.

Bosh said he was told by his doctors that it would be best for him to allow the injury to fully heal.

“I was advised that rest and additional rehab of my abdominal injury will be necessary in order to avoid the development of a chronic injury,” added Bosh, a member of the team that won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Bosh returned from the abdominal injury to play in the final three games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics and he competed throughout the NBA Finals.

He averaged 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds a game during the NBA championship series win over Oklahoma City. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; editing by Tony Jimenez)