Olympics-Liverpool's Jonas punches below her weight for glory

May 31 (Reuters) - Liverpool, while perhaps better known for soccer, has produced its fair share of boxing champions over the years and Natasha Jonas is determined to earn herself a very special place among them at the London Olympics.

The end of her road to Olympic qualification came in the Chinese port of Qinhuangdao earlier this month, the culmination of a long journey in which Jonas had to battle sexism, shed more than 10kgs in weight and shatter the dreams of a close friend.

It is a fair bet that few of her fellow Liverpudlian fighters could match the dazzling smile that broke across the 27-year-old’s face with the news that she had booked a place in the inaugural Olympic women’s boxing tournament.

“It’s a great feeling to come and do what I wanted to do and qualify,” she beamed.

”To know that I‘m going to be going out in front of 10,000 people and they’re all going to be cheering for me for a change is just unreal.

”I just can’t wait to get onto that stage and show everybody what women’s boxing is all about.

“Don’t expect anything less (than a medal), don’t expect anything less, that’s what I‘m there for.”

Hailing from the tough inner-city area of Toxteth, Jonas was always sporty but her original ambition was to make a career out of football.

After a cruciate ligament injury ended that dream, however, she turned initially to martial arts before starting boxing at Liverpool’s Rotunda amateur club in 2005.

“She wasn’t really accepted at the beginning, she was the first woman to walk through the doors at the Rotunda,” family friend Robert Douglas, the former media officer at the club, told Reuters at ringside.

”They had a great tradition of producing boxers there but they’d never had a woman before.

“She was a large lady then and she was just throwing very, very straight punches with no diversity. But she kept on improving, winning, sparring with the big boys and never complaining about any shots she took.”

‘BREAK THEIR DREAMS’

Jonas dealt with the problem of how to inform her family she had taken up boxing by simply not telling them.

“She didn’t tell me, she had six fights at the Rotunda before one of the coaches discovered it was my daughter and phoned me up,” her father Terry told Reuters.

“She’s been around gyms since she was young, she did karate, kickboxing, Thai boxing for a bit (but) she got a bit disheartened because there wasn’t very much competition for her. She really likes competition.”

The announcement in 2009 that women’s boxing would make its Olympic debut in London certainly upped the competition level among British boxers, particularly as only three weights would be contested.

Jonas hard started boxing at middleweight, has won four national and two European Union titles at welterweight but was forced to move down to lightweight to compete for London.

That looked like a tall order given Amanda Coulson, one of British amateur boxing’s leading lights, was also bidding to qualify in that class.

Ultimately, Jonas won the personal battle with her friend to claim a spot on the British team for the Qinhuangdao world championships, which doubled as the Olympic qualifiers.

Jonas did not, however, forget her British rivals in her moment of triumph.

“They’ve done exactly the same work I have, it’s just unfortunate that I had to break their dreams,” she said.

“I did it for my family, I did it for my friends, I did it for everybody who supported me but I also did it for them girls as well, especially Amanda as we’ve been so close for so long.”

Although eight Olympic lightweight berths were up for grabs in China, regional quotas meant that it was not until Jonas had won her quarter-final that she knew her place was secure.

Her father Terry yelled “Get in Tash! Get in!” as he charged around the gallery above the ring at the Qinhuangdao Olympic stadium.

“I couldn’t be prouder, I’ve had her mother on the phone crying, her grandmother’s in bits running round the house like a lunatic. What a day!” he told Reuters.

”I‘m delighted for Natasha because I don’t think many people can say they’ve fulfilled their dreams.

“(But) this shouldn’t be the end for her, this is just a stepping stone,” he added, before excusing himself to go and get “a big, sweaty hug” from his daughter.

Douglas, the co-producer of a British television documentary charting the attempts of three boxers trying to qualify for the Olympics, was almost as emotional.

“The whole of Liverpool is proud of Natasha Jonas and now it’s going to be the whole of Britain because what we have now is a real superstar in the making,” he said. “She deserves everything she gets. She’s spectacular.” (Editing by Peter Rutherford)