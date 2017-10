LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China’s Zou Shiming beat Kaeo Pongprayoon of Thailand to win the men’s Olympic light-flyweight boxing gold medal on Saturday.

Zou claimed a 13-10 victory at the Excel Arena in south east London. Losing semi-finalists Ireland’s Paddy Barnes and David Ayrapetyan of Russia took bronze. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Matt Falloon)