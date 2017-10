LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's Kaew Pongprayoon won a semi-finals bout of the men's light flyweight boxing competition on Friday. Pongprayoon beat Russia's David Ayrapetyan to advance to the final while Ayrapetyan received a bronze. Results Table Kaeo Pongprayoon (Thailand) beat David Ayrapetyan (Russia) 13-12 Zou Shiming (China) beat Paddy Barnes (Ireland) 15-15