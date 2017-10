LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Cuba's Robeisy Eloy Ramirez Carrazana won a semi-finals bout of the men's flyweight boxing competition on Friday. Ramirez Carrazana beat Ireland's Michael Conlon to advance to the final while Conlon received a bronze medal. Results Table Robeisy Eloy Ramirez Carrazana (Cuba) beat Michael Conlan (Ireland) 20-10 Tugstsogt Nyambayar (Mongolia) beat Misha Aloian (Russia) 15-11