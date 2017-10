LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Luke Campbell won a semi-finals bout of the men's bantamweight boxing competition on Friday. Campbell beat Japan's Satoshi Shimizu to advance to the final while Shimizu received a bronze medal. Results Table Luke Campbell (Britain) beat Satoshi Shimizu (Japan) 20-11 John Joe Nevin (Ireland) beat Lazaro Alvarez (Cuba) 19-14