LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Vasyl Lomachenko beat South Korean Han Soon-chul to win the men’s Olympic lightweight boxing gold medal on Sunday.

Lomachenko claimed a 19-9 victory at the Excel Arena in east London.

Losing semi-finalists Yasniel Toledo Lopez of Cuba and Evaldas Petrauskas of Lithuania took bronze.