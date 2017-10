LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Cuba's Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo won a semi-finals bout of the men's light welterweight boxing competition on Friday. Iglesias Sotolongo beat Italy's Vincenzo Mangiacapre to advance to the final while Mangiacapre received a bronze medal. Results Table Rosniel Iglesias (Cuba) beat Vincenzo Mangiacapre (Italy) 15-8