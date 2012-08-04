FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's boxing welterweight last 16 match 8 - results
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 1:51 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's boxing welterweight last 16 match 8 - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Serik Sapiyev beat
Japan's Yasuhiro Suzuki 25-11 in the Olympic men's boxing
welterweight last 16 at the 2012 London Games on Friday.
Sapiyev won at ExCeL in London to reach the next round.
Results Table
 
Serik Sapiyev (Kazakhstan) beat Suzuki Yasuhiro (Japan) 25-11   
    
Gabriel Maestre (Venezuela) beat Siphiwe Lusizi (South Africa)
18-13 
Andrey Zamkovoy (Russia) beat Adam Nolan (Ireland) 18-9         
    
Errol Spence (U.S.) beat Krishan Vikas (India) 15-13*           
     
Fred Evans (Britain) beat Egidijus Kavaliauskas (Lithuania) 11-7
    
Custio Clayton (Canada) beat Cameron Hammond (Australia) 14-11  
    
Alexis Vastine (France) beat Byamba Tuvshinbat (Mongolia) 13-12 
    
Taras Shelestyuk (Ukraine) beat Vasilii Belous (Moldova) 15-7
    * Vikas was originally awarded a 13-11 victory but the AIBA
reviewed the bout and overturned the decision.

