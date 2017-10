LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Serik Sapiyev beat Britain’s Freddie Evans to win the men’s Olympic welterweight boxing gold medal on Sunday.

Sapiyev claimed a 17-9 victory at the Excel Arena in east London.

Losing semi-finalists Taras Shelestyuk of Ukraine and Andrey Zamkovoy of Russia took bronze. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston)