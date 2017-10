LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Serik Sapiyev won an Olympic semi-finals bout in the men's welterweight boxing event on Friday. Sapiyev beat Russia's Andrey Zamkovoy 18-12 to progress to the final while Zamkovoy went home with a bronze. Results Table Serik Sapiyev (Kazakhstan) beat Andrey Zamkovoy (Russia) 18-12 Fred Evans (Britain) beat Taras Shelestyuk (Ukraine) 11-10