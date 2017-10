LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Egor Mekhontcev beat Kazakhstan’s Adilbek Niyazymbetov to win the men’s Olympic light-heavyweight boxing gold medal on Sunday.

Mekhontcev claimed the victory on the judges individual preference after the scores were level at 15-15 and countback could not split the pair.

Losing semi-finalists Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine and Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino of Brazil took bronze. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston)